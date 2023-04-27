Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $235,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.10.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $163.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.56 and its 200-day moving average is $247.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

