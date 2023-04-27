GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $288.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

