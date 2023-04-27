Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lowered by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

