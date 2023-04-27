72,925 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

