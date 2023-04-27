Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 11,509 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in General Electric by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 544,736 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 2.3 %

GE stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,207.00, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.