829 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 829 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $142.79 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

