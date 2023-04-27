Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Lowered by Wedbush

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 51.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

NYSE:V opened at $228.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.37. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

