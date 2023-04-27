United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Down to $195.85

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.85, but opened at $182.67. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $179.02, with a volume of 2,920,905 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.27. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

