O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 16,565 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

