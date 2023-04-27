First National Trust Co Purchases 3,775 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,477,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,059,000 after purchasing an additional 422,164 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 306,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 132,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

