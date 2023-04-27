Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $311.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.82. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

