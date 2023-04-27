Synovus Financial Corp Invests $4.15 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $452.38 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.91 and its 200-day moving average is $490.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.75.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

