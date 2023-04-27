Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 71,631 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,664 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of eBay worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

