HM Payson & Co. Has $336,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 296,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average is $148.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $166.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

