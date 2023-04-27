Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.