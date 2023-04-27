Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.29.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,639,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.