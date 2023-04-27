Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on THC. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $65,580,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,338 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after acquiring an additional 796,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,997,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

