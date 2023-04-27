Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,145,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after acquiring an additional 272,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.