GYL Financial Synergies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 60,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 74,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,757,216 shares valued at $1,738,001,650. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3 %

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

BX stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 443.91%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

