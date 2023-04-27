Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $310.54 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.30.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

