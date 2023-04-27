Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.92.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

