Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average of $208.92. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

