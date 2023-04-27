Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $232.39, but opened at $251.92. Hubbell shares last traded at $257.72, with a volume of 271,964 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.02 and a 200-day moving average of $239.00.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

