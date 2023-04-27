Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,010 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.81.

BIIB stock opened at $288.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

