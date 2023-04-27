Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,793 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

