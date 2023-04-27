Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ares Capital Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,275,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 365,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 42,259 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 81,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.