Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Position Boosted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 40,087.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

