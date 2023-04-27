Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $13.21 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,829 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $177.69 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.37.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

