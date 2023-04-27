HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 189,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 148,678 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 75,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.20 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

