D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 19,300 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,626 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

