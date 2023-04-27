Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

