GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $443.43 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

