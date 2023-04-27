Rollins Financial Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rollins Financial lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,951,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,639,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:O opened at $61.31 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

