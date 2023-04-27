Rollins Financial Makes New $214,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,512 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.89. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $156.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

