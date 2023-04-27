Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 658.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,880 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its position in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

