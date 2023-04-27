Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $356,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.92 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.