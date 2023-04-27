HM Payson & Co. Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $191.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.12. The firm has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,328,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,328,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,581 shares of company stock worth $9,125,096. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

