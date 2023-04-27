Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2,434.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,397 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $154.33 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

