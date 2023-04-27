HM Payson & Co. Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

