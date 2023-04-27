Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MSI opened at $287.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $294.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

