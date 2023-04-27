Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 824 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.