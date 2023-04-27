Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

