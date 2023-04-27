Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,454 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

