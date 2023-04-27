Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 290 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $413.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

