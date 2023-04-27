KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA updated its Q4 guidance to $4.23-$5.43 EPS.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of KLAC opened at $357.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
