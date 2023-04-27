KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA updated its Q4 guidance to $4.23-$5.43 EPS.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $357.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.