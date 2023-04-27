Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,009.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,047.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,636.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,556.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,003.82.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

