Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 222,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOG stock opened at $104.45 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

