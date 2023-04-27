Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.07 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $294.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $304.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,096 shares of company stock worth $36,208,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

