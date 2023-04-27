Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $176.27 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.