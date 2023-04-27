Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00 to $16.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $288.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.26.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,006,000 after buying an additional 180,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 216.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after buying an additional 150,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.81.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

